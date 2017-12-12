Cresco Labs to break ground for medical marijuana cultivation facility

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A company is expected to break ground for a medical marijuana cultivation facility in one part of the Miami Valley Thursday.

Cresco Labs received its license to operate a medical marijuana facility and is expected to develop a 50,000 square foot greenhouse for the crop in Yellow Springs.

READ MORE: Ohio picks 12 large growers for medical marijuana program, 2 in Miami Valley

Voters will once again be asked if they want to legalize marijuana for recreational use, next November, when a new ballot issue on the subject will be up for vote.

A group on Columbus announced December 11, they are backing the “Free Market Adult Consumption of Marijuana” ballot issue for November 2018. It allows for commercial cultivation, processing, and dispensing of marijuana by people over the age of 21.

Ohio officials on the other hand say it might not be a good idea to legalize marijuana. The Ohio State Auditor is calling on the Department of Commerce to suspend issuing marijuana cultivation licenses after a surprising discovery and Ohio State Representative Niraj Antani says special interests will profit, at the expense of taxpayers.

READ MORE: Yellow Springs residents react to Yost’s call to suspend marijuana cultivator licenses

READ MORE: Support for recreational marijuana, growing

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.