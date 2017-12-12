Cresco Labs to break ground for medical marijuana cultivation facility

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A company is expected to break ground for a medical marijuana cultivation facility in one part of the Miami Valley Thursday.

Cresco Labs received its license to operate a medical marijuana facility and is expected to develop a 50,000 square foot greenhouse for the crop in Yellow Springs.

READ MORE: Ohio picks 12 large growers for medical marijuana program, 2 in Miami Valley

Voters will once again be asked if they want to legalize marijuana for recreational use, next November, when a new ballot issue on the subject will be up for vote.

A group on Columbus announced December 11, they are backing the “Free Market Adult Consumption of Marijuana” ballot issue for November 2018. It allows for commercial cultivation, processing, and dispensing of marijuana by people over the age of 21.

Ohio officials on the other hand say it might not be a good idea to legalize marijuana. The Ohio State Auditor is calling on the Department of Commerce to suspend issuing marijuana cultivation licenses after a surprising discovery and Ohio State Representative Niraj Antani says special interests will profit, at the expense of taxpayers.

READ MORE: Yellow Springs residents react to Yost’s call to suspend marijuana cultivator licenses

READ MORE: Support for recreational marijuana, growing

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s