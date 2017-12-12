DPS reports low enrollment, may close some schools next year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is reporting low enrollment at several of their schools, meaning they could decide to close some of them next year.

Dayton Public Schools has been struggling to keep kids in the classroom with enrollment declining year after year so now they may have to close some schools come next year.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli raised concern over enrollment at 9 DPS schools, where enrollment has dropped below 45 percent building capacity.

The 9 schools with enrollment below 45 percent capacity include:

Meadowdale High School

Meadowdale Elementary School

Rosa Parks Preschool

Wogaman Middle School

Dayton Boys Preparatory Academy

Innovative Learning Academy

Westwood Elementary School

World of Wonder Elementary School

Edwin Joel Brown Middle School

The 9 schools are more than half empty, but the district is still having to pay utilities costs to power the buildings at full capacity. As a result, district officials agreed Monday they need to make major changes in order to better use their resources.

Interim Superintendent Lolli wants to make clear that these 8 schools will not necessary be closing. Instead, other schools at full capacity could close and students could be transferred to the schools with low enrollment.

Right now, the district is just under 13,000 students.

“What I would say to the parents at those schools,” Lolli said. “Is that just because they’re at low enrollment does not necessarily mean that something negative is going to happen to that particular building or to those students in that building. We are looking at ways to make sure we are using our facilities appropriately and efficiently.”

Once district officials return from the holiday break, they’ll set aside time to discuss the enrollment issues again. They will then give the public a chance to give their input at a public meeting before deciding if any schools will be closing.