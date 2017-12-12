Drop in temperature means spike in car problems

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Experts at AAA say as cars can be a little temperamental when it comes to cold weather, so now’s the time to make sure your battery and tires are in good working order.

Driver William Denlinger found himself stranded in a parking lot, after his battery died. He said he’s used to driving in bad weather, but he couldn’t predict this one.

“I check my car regularly, for maintenance purposes,” Denlinger said. “Today was one of those days that it didn’t work.”

As snow fell, Triple-A technician Jay Hartgrave worked to jumped-start Denlinger’s car.

Manager of Fleet Operations Chris Overpeck said calls for these types of problems tend to spike, as the temperature drops.

“Tires become an issue, batteries become an issue,” Overpeck said. “Those two items are probably the biggest bulk of our volume.”

He added: “Get it checked now, before it’s too late, before you’re stranded on the side of the road.”

Overpeck said the colder it is outside, the harder your battery has to work. And the air pressure in your tires will drop right along with the temperature.

AAA also helped out a driver who accidentally locked her keys in her car.

Gina Paradise Warner said now that cold temperatures are here and it’s on her mind, she’ll make sure her car is winter-ready.

“I have a son who just recently started to drive, so I have to be more aware because I have to tell him, these are things that you need to be aware of,” Warner said,