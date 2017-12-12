Feds seize Cleveland records tied to city worker’s business

CLEVELAND (AP) — An evidence log indicates that federal agents searching Cleveland City Hall seized records related to a paving company and to a business owned by an engineer who works for the city’s construction division.

The FBI, IRS and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development haven’t disclosed the reason for the after-hours search last week or the scope of their investigation.

Cleveland.com reports an evidence log from the search says the records involved the paving company Burton Scot Contractors and Pioneer Engineering, which is owned by a city employee.

The website reports that employee’s city personnel file indicates he previously said that his work for Pioneer wouldn’t interfere with his city business.

Burton Scot says it earned work on city projects through a competitive bid process and is cooperating with authorities.

