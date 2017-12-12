Iowa Police Officers hand out turkeys instead of traffic tickets

(KWWL) Police officers in West Liberty, Iowa are spreading a little holiday cheer by handing out free turkeys instead of traffic tickets.

Officers in West Liberty were finding reasons to pull people over, whether it be a missing license plate or rolling through a stop sign, and then instead of giving tickets, they were giving vouchers for free turkeys.

The “Turkeys Not Tickets Campaign” is sponsored by a local grocery store and is meant to brighten the day of unsuspecting drivers.

Police Chief Kary Kinmonth says he approached West Liberty Foods expecting to get a handful of turkeys to handout for the holidays but the next day they donated 100 turkey vouchers, a donation worth $1,500.

Kinmonth says officers typically see people at their worst, so it is important for citizens to see a more positive side of officers.

