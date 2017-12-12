Multiple crews called to large fire at Volunteers of America warehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple fire crews have been called to the Volunteers of America building on West Broad Street in Columbus.

At about 1:13 pm, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of W. Broad Street on the report of a fire.

More than a dozen emergency crews are on the scene.

W. Broad Street is closed in the area.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news