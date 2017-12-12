OSP says snowy conditions lead to more crashes

(WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they saw a significant increase in accidents after the first snow of the winter on Saturday.

With more snow in the forecast on Tuesday, OSP is offering tips to help keep drivers safe on the roads.

OSP says everyone should check their tires and brakes, making sure vehicles are in the best condition possible before driving in winter weather.

They say the simplest tip is also one of the most important; slow down.

“Don’t be in a hurry to get somewhere,” OSP Sgt. Frank Simmons said. “There is nothing here that is worth your life and limb or your personal property, so show some patience.”

Drivers should also increase breaking distance when roads are slick. OSP says on dry pavement, safe following distance is three to four seconds, but that should be increased to eight to 10 seconds when pavement is wet or slick.

OSP says people should also check the forecast and monitor weather conditions before leaving home.

You can always check the Storm Team 2 forecast here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.