Police: Man posed as officer, tried to get discounted coffee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was charged with impersonating a police officer Friday night after Buffalo Police say he attempted to receive a law enforcement discount at a Starbucks on Delaware Avenue.

Mark Stetter, 48, of Buffalo, was charged with criminal trespassing, criminal impersonation of a police officer, and menacing.

According to police reports, Stetter displayed a fake badge and a gun inside of a holster attached to his belt while at the Starbucks in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday. Stetter stated that he was a detective and demanded a discount.

Stetter then went to Spot Coffee and again displayed a fake badge to gain access into the business after it was closed, stating he was law enforcement.

After Stetter was arrested, it was determined that his gun was a BB gun.

