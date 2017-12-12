Report: Consulting firm paid $2.3m by Wright State

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Inspector General released a report of investigation Tuesday after receiving a complaint from State Representative Jim Butler expressing concerns with a contract between Wright State University and Ron Wine Consulting Group.

The Inspector General’s Office said Ron Wine, president of RWCG, was under contract to secure funding development for WSU and Wright State Applied Research Corporation.

According to the report, records reviewed during the investigation revealed that Ron Wine had been paid more than $2.3 million by Wright State since 2009. Investigators determined that approximately $1.8 million of the $2.3 million received by Wine was identified as being overpayments, unsupported payments, unauthorized payments, or questionable payments as detailed in the report of investigation.

The report has been sent to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Auditor of State for consideration.

2 NEWS reached out to Wright State and were told if a comment were to be made available to the media the university would make sure we received it.

