Shoplifting suspect hits Englewood Police Chief’s car

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a shoplifting suspect after hitting the Englewood Police Chief’s car Tuesday.

According to the Englewood Police Public Information Officer, the suspect was shoplifting at a Walmart in Englewood and the city cameras caught the suspect hitting Englewood Police Chief’s unmarked car.

#BREAKING: Police capture Englewood Walmart shoplifting suspect near Brandt Pike and Fishburg Road in Huber Heights. Suspects hit multiple cars during police pursuits. 3 people suffered minor injuries. Latest coming up on 2 NEWS First at Four on @WDTN. pic.twitter.com/PvJujYftUN — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) December 12, 2017

The Englewood Public Information Officer said the police chief was trying to stop the suspect from driving away near Meijer where both vehicles were on interstate 70 near Huber Heights where the suspect was arrested.

The Huber Heights Fire Chief told 2 NEWS there are at least three injuries from three separate crashes:

Brandt and Longford

Brandt and Chamsburg

Brandt and Fishburg

According to officers, the suspect was taken into custody after they chased him on foot.

