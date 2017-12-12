Shoplifting suspect hits Englewood Police Chief’s car

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a shoplifting suspect after hitting the Englewood Police Chief’s car Tuesday.

According to the Englewood Police Public Information Officer, the suspect was shoplifting at a Walmart in Englewood and the city cameras caught the suspect hitting Englewood Police Chief’s unmarked car.

The Englewood Public Information Officer said the police chief was trying to stop the suspect from driving away near Meijer where both vehicles were on interstate 70 near Huber Heights where the suspect was arrested.

The Huber Heights Fire Chief told 2 NEWS there are at least three injuries from three separate crashes:

  • Brandt and Longford
  • Brandt and Chamsburg
  • Brandt and Fishburg

According to officers, the suspect was taken into custody after they chased him on foot.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s