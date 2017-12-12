Strong winds and snow showers could cause problems

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Strong northwest winds will usher in cold air and lake effect snow showers Tuesday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says to expect overall snow accumulation to be light—generally an inch or less in most spots. But a few will experience actual snow squalls, with a very sudden drop in visibility, leading to near whiteout conditions. This will happen in narrow bands of brief, heavy snow that could produce 1 to 2 inches as they move through. And to go along with it, the winds will be gusting to 40mph at times, so blowing and drifting snow will also be a concern.

Snow squalls have been known to cause deadly interstate pile-ups because of the sudden change in road conditions and visibility. Drivers should remain aware that conditions could rapidly change to hazardous through the afternoon. Snowy or icy roads will be possible all day, with temperatures dropping into the low 20s. Wind chill values will be in the teens and single digits at times.

Snow showers will taper off through the evening, and we expect dry conditions overnight. It will be quite cold, however, as we drop into the mid-teens. Additional snow showers will develop late Wednesday morning into the afternoon, but it looks to be mainly light snow with accumulation under an inch.

Below-normal temperatures continue through the end of the week.

