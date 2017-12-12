Subway bomb suspect charged

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says the man accused of the subway bombing has been charged with supporting an act of terrorism.

The NYPD said Tuesday on Twitter that Akayed Ullah also has been charged with making at terroristic threat and weapon possession.

Federal charges are expected later.

Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller said on CBS “This Morning” on Tuesday that Ullah was not on police or the FBI’s radar before the Monday morning bomb in Times Square.

NYC Pipe Bomb Explosion View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This photo from a 2011 drivers license shows Akayed Ullah, the suspect in the explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Ullah is suspected of strapping a pipe bomb to his body and setting off the crude device under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, injuring himself and a few others. (New York Department of Motor Vehicles via AP) Police block off a sidewalk while responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) A police officer stands guard in front of Port Authority Bus Terminal as law enforcement respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police stand guard in front of the Port Authority Bus Terminal near New York’s Times Square following an explosion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police say the explosion happened in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police block a street by Port Authority Bus Terminal near New York’s Times Square following an explosion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police say the explosion happened in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police secure Eighth Avenue outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him set off the crude device in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller) Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him set off the crude device in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to his body set off the crude device in a passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police stand guard in front of Port Authority Bus Terminal following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him set off the crude device in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)