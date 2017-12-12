Task force formed to evaluate future of Dayton Convention Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton leaders have formed a task force to assess the future of the convention center.

The task force is comprised of 21 community members, which is being headed by Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw and Dayton Chamber of Commerce CEO Phil Parker.

The city-owned building is in need of major renovations after a firm conducted a study showing the structure repairs would cost upwards of $20 million.

“We hear constantly that the convention center is important to the community and we believe that. We want members from the community, business community to see and understand the numbers,” said Dayton Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette.

Parlette says the convention center generates about $1.5 million annually, however it costs the city more than $1.7 million.

“We (the City of Dayton) bare those costs exclusively and that is without significant capital investment on the facility and that’s just on the operating side of things,” said Parlette.

Members of the Task Force include:

Anita Adams- Jenkins – Kettering Medical Center

Col. Jack Blackhurst – WPAFB/AFRL retired

Branford Brown – Dayton Miami Valley Urban League

Michael Colbert – Montgomery County

Kris Davis – Crowne Plaza Dayton

Sandy Gudorf – Downtown Dayton Partnership

Ben Haller – Marriott (University of Dayton)

Jeff Hoagland – Dayton Development Coalition

Mike Maiberher – Premier Health

David Mellen – PNC

Bob Murphy – The Dayton Dragons

Mike Parks – The Dayton Foundation

Cathy Ponitz – CareSource Foundation

Jacquie Powell – Dayton CVB

Tom Ritchie Sr. – Dayton Miami Valley AFL-CIO

Michael Roediger – Dayton Art Institute

Colleen Ryan – Vectren Energy Delivery

Dr. Eric Spina – University of Dayton

Steve Tieber – The Dublin Pub

Rev. Dr. Daryl Ward – Omega Baptist Church

Jason Woodard – Woodard Real Estate Services

“Whatever the investment number is, we don’t have it. We anticipate the group could come up with other funding sources,” said Parlette.

The task force is expected to begin meeting in mid-January. There is no set timeline as to when a concrete plan will be on the table.