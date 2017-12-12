Troy man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy man has been sentenced to a mandatory 10 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child he was babysitting.

Our partners, the Troy Daily News, report 43-year-old Charles Cox previously pleaded guilty to rape of a minor under the age of 13, pandering sexually oriented materials, and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity. The female victim was 9 years old.

Judge Jeannine Pratt said in court Cox’s conduct was “abhorrent” and it was her duty to protect the community and its children.

Miami County Victim Witness representative Heather Herman spoke on behalf of the victim’s mother, saying Cox was accepted as a family member and their daughter has been scarred forever by the incident. Cox said he was sorry and he regretted his actions.

Cox must register as a Tier III sex offender if he is released from prison and must register every 90 days for life.

Cox was a resident at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive in Troy when the offense occurred. The minor victim was known to Cox. Troy Police Department arrested him in July after the victim came forward with the allegations of sexual assault.