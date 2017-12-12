U.S. Air Force Museum explains documents recovered at a Wisconsin Goodwill

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Back In November, a Wisconsin Goodwill employee found a large binder full of military documents.

Now, the binder is in Ohio where the National Museum of the United States Air Force is uncovering the story of a veteran and chaplain.

The three ring binder holds a collection of documents that illustrate Lt. Col. Eugene Tremblay’s life of service and education.

Tremblay was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and enlisted into the Army-Air Forces in 1943.

“He was progressing rapidly through the ranks as he was completing course work. They were reassessing his rank based of his experience,” said Christina Douglass, a Manuscript Curator at the museum.

Douglass says Tremblay was an excellent student and his work paid off.

Tremblay served our country for 24-years and 14 days.

He graduated from Harvard and served as a World War II Chaplain.

Pointing to a map in the binder, Douglass explains how pristine the documents are.

“He sort of put a little dot everywhere he served as either a pastor, teacher or chaplain. He was at various bases in North America and England.”

The method in which the museum got Tremblay’s records was unique. Getting a call from Goodwill doesn’t happen often.

However, getting a binder like Tremblay’s isn’t.

“People find them as they are cleaning out grandparents houses or a parents house if they have moved or passed away,” said Douglass.

Both the museum and our searches have not found when or if Tremblay has passed away.

Today, Tremblay would be more than 100-years-old.

“These materials are available to anyone who wants to use them for research or wants to see them. Family members are more than welcome to hold them and touch them in person,” said Douglass.

The binder is not on display and there are no plans to do that, yet.

Instead, the binder will be studied and eventually will be available for research.

Douglass says the binder will eventually have a table of contents because there is so much information.

