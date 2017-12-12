VIDEO OF THE DAY: Balloons donated to patients at a Minnesota hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Seven hundred balloons were delivered to the Mayo Clinic Children’s Monday.

Reindeer balloons, Santa’s sleigh, elves, snowmen and more were seen and each young patient here had plenty of options in choosing a balloon.

It was a great surprise of the kids and their families in Minnesota.

Another 300 balloons are to be delivered to two other locations in the city. All of the balloons were made possible through donations collected from a store.

