4 people hurt, 2 dogs killed in Miamisburg house fire

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people were hurt and two dogs were killed in a house fire in Miamisburg.

Firefighters responded to a fire call at a house in the 1100 block of E. Pearl Street, near N. 11th Street, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. Firefighters stayed outside and fought the fire defensively.

Fire officials say five people, two adults and three children, lived in the house. Four of them were at the house at the time of the fire. The fifth person, a child, was at school when the fire started.

When firefighters arrived, a family member took the four people inside the house to the hospital. Authorities didn’t have information about the conditions of those people.

Fire officials say two dogs inside the house died in the fire.

The house was destroyed by the fire.

Fire officials called the city to send salt trucks to make sure the area around the fire did not freeze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

