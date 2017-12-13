Amazon donates $15,000 in toys to Cincinnati kids

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A massive company is giving in a big way to families in Greater Cincinnati. Lighthouse Youth and Family Services has teamed up with Amazon to give children and families a Christmas surprise.

Amazon held a winter wonderland Christmas party for families that use services with the company.

“She’s been talking about a Christmas party for, well, as soon as we found out about it, she’s been talking about it,” said Christina Inman.

Inman is the aunt of 4-year-old Magnolia, who had been looking forward to the party for weeks.

The celebration brought much more than what she expected.

“When she saw Santa walk in, she had this big smile on her face and she was like, ‘Santa!’ and he was waving to her and she was waving back,” said Inman.

But the biggest surprise of all was the entrance of new toys — $15,000 worth — all donated by Amazon.

“We have a 53-foot sleigh that’s going around the country as part of the ‘Miles for Smiles’ campaign, to deliver gifts and supplies to underprivileged families,” said

Nate Disbro, site leader at Amazon.

Amazon’s Miles for Smiles campaign is donating toys to children in 33 cities across the country.

The bins that were presented at the holiday party were really just a taste of what was donated. The rest of the gifts take up the entire room.

“You get a smile and you get a warm feeling from them, and that’s what it’s all about here at Lighthouse. We’re trying to serve our kids and make them feel good about the new family they might have or the new structure in their lives,” said Paul Haffner, CEO of Lighthouse Family Services.

Toys aside, parents said the celebration itself was a good reminder of what the season is all about.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. Sometimes, the best gift you can’t put under a tree,” said Jazmyne Phillips, mother of Stephen.

Lighthouse Youth Services continues their gift drive even after the Amazon sleigh leaves. They are accepting donations through Christmas.

