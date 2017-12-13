We all have that one friend who is obsessed with hats. If you have someone like that on your Christmas list, you can shop at Brim on Fifth and get them something truly unique.
Brim on Fifth
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.