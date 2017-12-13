Confederate flag pulled from SC Christmas parade

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Carolina Flaggers Spokesman James Bessenger says, “It was kind of humiliating because they waited until we got to Main Street and were surrounded by people.”

The Carolina Flaggers planned to be in the Summerville Christmas Parade carrying the Confederate flag.

Bessenger says, “They want to show Southern pride, display the Confederate flag, educate the public, speak to people, things that seem to be taboo for the past two and a half years.”

Summerville DREAM is the organization which put on the parade. They initially approved the Flagger’s participation, but in a statement, their Executive Director, Michael Lisle says,”When the Carolina Flaggers arrived for the parade yesterday, their entry was visually vetted and determined to be out of compliance with the guidelines established during our initial vetting of their application. We advised them of such and gave them the opportunity to fix the issue instead of immediately removing them from the parade lineup.”

Summerville DREAM says the issue was over-representation of the Confederate flag and “before they entered the parade route, we were advised by our starters that the issue had not been fully addressed. At that point the decision was made to remove them from the lineup prior to their entry into the parade route.”

Bessenger says they removed all but one Confederate battle flag when asked.

He says, “We made those changes and never heard anything else. And it wasn’t until we made it to the intersection of Main Street that there seemed to be any problem.”

Another group, The Sons of Confederate Veterans did participate in the parade carrying the Confederate flag.

Bessenger says the Carolina Flaggers plan to take action, possibly suing for breach of contract.