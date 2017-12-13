Coping with holiday stress

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do the holidays stress you out?

Director of Treatment and Supportive Services at ADAMHS, Jodi Long, talks about way to cop with stress during the holiday season.

Below is a list of some of her tips:

Find time for yourself

Practice moderation

Prioritize preparations

Remind yourself about what the holidays are all about

Enjoy free activities

