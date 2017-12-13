DPS parents react to low enrollment numbers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time, we’re hearing from Dayton parents about the low enrollment numbers that may force DPS officials to close some schools next year.

The district has identified at least 9 schools that are less than 45 percent full, despite that they’re still having to pay 100 percent of the utility bill for those buildings. Now, the district is facing the decision on which schools, if any, to close.

Dayton Public Schools is in the midst of an enrollment crisis. In the last decade, the district has lost more than 3,000 students.

“It’s really hurting us,” DPS parent Jocelyn Love said. “That the students are going to different districts or even leaving the state so to have a strong community you have to have a strong education system.”

Despite enrollment dropping, the district has built 7 new schools in the last 10 years, which are now half empty.

Parents, like, Love are worried for the district’s future and the impact it’ll have on their children.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli spoke about the district’s low enrollment, which now sits at just under 13,000 students.

“We have space for many, many more students,” Interim Superintendent Lolli said. “Than that so we need to make sure that we “right-size” and make sure we are using our facilities in the best way possible to serve our students.”

As of now, the district has not decided which schools will close or when.

“Even though the school might be 45 percent below capacity,” Interim Superintendent Lolli said. “That doesn’t mean anything will happen to that building necessarily.”

The 9 schools with enrollment below 45 percent capacity include:

Meadowdale High School

Meadowdale Elementary School

Rosa Parks Preschool

Wogaman Middle School

Dayton Boys Preparatory Academy

Innovative Learning Academy

Westwood Elementary School

World of Wonder Elementary School

Edwin Joel Brown Middle School

Love says she’s counting on the district to listen to parents concerns before making any big decisions.

“There are great teachers in the district,” Love said. “That are really trying and great administrators, but they don’t have the support of their board so hopefully with the new board things and changes will be made.”

After district officials return from holiday break, they plan on setting a date to once again address the enrollment issue and give parents a chance to have their voices heard before they decide on closing any schools.