Former Ohio State Highway Patrol lieutenant convicted of stealing gun

This undated photo provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows Lt. William Elschlager, commander of the Marietta Patrol Post in Marietta, Ohio. The Washington County, Ohio, sheriff's office said the 46-year-old had an initial court appearance Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, on two felony charges stemming from allegations Elschlager had an affair with a subordinate's wife and stalked her after she ended it, including using a patrol vehicle to stop her for speeding. He was charged with menacing by stalking and an abduction count related to the alleged traffic stop. (Ohio State Highway Patrol via AP)
DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) – A Former Ohio State Highway Patrol lieutenant has been convicted of theft for stealing a gun that was left in evidence.

According to Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien, William Elschlager was indicted after two guns were found in his Marietta home. The firearms were found during a search related to another investigation.

Elschlager was originally charged for the theft of both guns, but the charges related to one of the guns was dismissed.

“The theft charges Mr. Elschlager was found guilty of were affiliated with a gun that had been in evidence during the time he was a patrolman at the Delaware County Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” said O’Brien. “The gun was cataloged by Mr. Elschlager as having been returned to the owner.”

Elschlager will be sentenced on January 19.

Elschlager also faces federal charges for allegedly cyberstalking a woman he had an affair with.

Investigators say Elschlager had an affair with the wife of another state trooper for a period of about six months in 2015. She broke off the relationship, later telling investigators Elschlager was “creepy.” She noted as an example, finding a large ball of human hair in a bathroom drawer. She says Elschlager told her it was her hair that he’d collected around his house.

In the months that followed, according to the criminal complaint, he allegedly followed and stalked her.

Eschlager’s trial on the federal charges is set to begin on January 8, 2018.

