Lebanon church badly damaged by fire

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — A church in Lebanon was badly damaged by fire early on Wednesday morning.

A police officer saw the fire at the Bethel AME Church in the 100 block of N. Cherry Street, near E. Warren Street, around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the church.

Fire officials say the fire burned into the second floor of the church, causing major interior damage.

According to fire officials, the building was built in the late 1800s. Due to the construction, crews had to fight the fire defensively from the outside.

Fire officials say there was an event at the church on Tuesday night. No one was hurt in the fire.

Authorities shut down surrounding streets in a one block radius around the fire scene.

The cause is under investigation.

