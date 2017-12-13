Man escapes from house fire in Xenia Township

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man escaped unharmed from a house fire in Xenia Township early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from several communities converged on a house in the 1200 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road, near Coleman Drive, just after midnight.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames showing from the kitchen area in the back of the house.

Fire officials say the man inside the house got away unharmed and called 911 from a neighbors house.

Firefighters faced several challenges while battling the fire.

“Because of the type of construction that this house is, there’s lots of void, vacant spots,” Xenia Township Deputy Fire Chief Greg Beegle said. “We call this balloon construction.”

“The fire, the heat and the gas move pretty quickly through those opening spaces, spreading fire from one side of the house, one location to another.”

Crews were finally able to get the fire under control.

Fire officials say anyone living in the house will need to find somewhere else to stay, due to damage to the interior of the home. Utilities were also shut off to the house.

According to fire officials, this was the first fire they’ve worked since winter weather arrived this past weekend.

“This is our first winter weather fire, so the ice on the roadways is a little bit of a hazard,” Beegle said. “There was ice accumulating around the front of the structure, so we have to be cognizant of putting salt down to prevent that and mitigate slips, trips and falls.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.