Miami Twp. bans medical marijuana cultivation and dispensing

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township is the latest community to ban medical marijuana cultivation.

The Miami Township Board of Trustees says the decision to ban medical marijuana cultivation comes down to the unknowns in the industry.

Township trustees believe the industry is heavily regulated. However, trustees don’t think the medical marijuana cultivation market is stable enough for their community.

“We are still waiting on the state rules and regulations to come along. So it just felt best by the residents to go ahead and ban the cultivation and processing of marijuana in the township,” said Doug Berry, a trustee in Miami Township.

Berry believes the community agrees.

“With everything that I’m hearing, they do. It’s not a ban on medical marijuana, people can still use that. It’s a ban on the dispensaries and cultivation,” said Berry.

Berry says there is just too much uncertainty for the trustees to support this industry right now.

“There would need to be an increase in police presence. Also, the traffic that it’s going to bring because there won’t be a whole lot of those (dispensaries and cultivators) around Ohio,” said Berry.

Miami Township joins communities like Oakwood, Vandalia and many more in enacting bans.

The Village of Yellow Springs will break ground on the first facility in Ohio on December 14.