Movies to stream this holiday season

What better way to escape the cold and get in the holiday spirit than to curl up on the couch next to a warm fire with hot cocoa in your hands and a classic Christmas movie on the television. Here are some of the best holiday movies to stream this season, in no particular order.
1. White Christmas – Available on Netflix
2. Bad Santa – Available on Netflix
3. Krampus – Available on HBO GO or HBO NOW
4. A Christmas Carol – Available on Amazon
5. The Miracle on 34th Street – Available on Amazon
6. Gremlins – Available on Netflix
7. The Holiday – Available on Hulu
8. A Nightmare Before Christmas – Available on Netflix
9. Christmas with the Kranks – Available on Hulu
10. A Very Murray Christmas – Available on Netflix
11. How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Available on Netflix
12. Jingle All the Way – Available on Amazon
13. A Christmas Tale – Available on Hulu
14. Dear Santa – Available on Netflix
15. The Muppet Christmas Carol – Available on HBO GO or HBO NOW