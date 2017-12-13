Ohio Air National Guard to test fighter jets

SWANTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you live around the Dayton, Springfield or Middletown areas, you might hear loud noises from some alert fighter jets.

The Ohio Air National Guard says the alert fighter jets from 180th Fighter Wing will test the Aerospace Control Alert system Wednesday, December 13 from 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

These exercises are designed to test the response capability of these jets by the East Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and 180FW.

