Ohio man accused of making threats against Pres. Trump, police

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati man has been jailed after he allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump and also threatened police.

Forty-six-year-old Lee Gecsey was charged with inducing panic Sunday night.

WCPO-TV reports a Cincinnati police SWAT team was sent to his apartment. No other details were immediately available.

Gecsey was being held Wednesday on $10,000 bond. His attorney declined to comment about the case.

A Hamilton County court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.