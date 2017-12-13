Ohio man accused of making threats against Pres. Trump, police

This Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 photo provided by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shows Lee Gecsey, who was charged with inducing panic Sunday night. Gecsey was jailed after he allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump and also threatened police. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati man has been jailed after he allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump and also threatened police.

Forty-six-year-old Lee Gecsey was charged with inducing panic Sunday night.

WCPO-TV reports a Cincinnati police SWAT team was sent to his apartment. No other details were immediately available.

Gecsey was being held Wednesday on $10,000 bond. His attorney declined to comment about the case.

A Hamilton County court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

