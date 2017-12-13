Police ask for help finding theft victim

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are asking for help finding a theft victim.

The Riverside Police Department posted Monday on their Facebook page about an arrest of a man for several theft deception scams. Police say the man arrested was using apps such as Let Go to contact people selling electronics.

Police say the suspect, Antwan Woods, would meet the sellers and use fake movie prop money to buy the item.

Police have been able to identify several of the victims but still have a Play Station 4 purchased from Bed Bath and Beyond, the owner of which has not yet been identified.

If you think you know who may own the PlayStation call Riverside Police at 233-1801.

Wednesday, police told 2 NEWS Antwan Woods has been charged in connection with the thefts. Woods is currently in the Greene County Jail being held on a weapons charge.

Police are also seeking a second suspect but have not released that person’s identity.

