Ronald McDonald House benefit to be held Thursday

FILE - Ronald McDonald stands by waiting to take calls for donations. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Radiothon benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton is being held Thursday.

Our partners, MIX 107.7 is hosting the event on the radio from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Thursday.

The effort raises money to provide families with sick children the ability to stay together and the resources they need to make it through.

MIX 107.7 hosts Jeff, Kristi, Dave, Shaun and Kim broadcast LIVE from the Ronald McDonald House lobby talking to families, patients and supporters while asking listeners to call in and make a contribution.

2 NEWS Today’s John Seibel will be stopping by as well.

If you would like to donate you can do so by calling 937-535-CARE (2273) or heading to the Ronald McDonald House Charity website.

