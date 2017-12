DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two pre-schoolers, one doll, and a nativity pageant.

How could that go wrong?

Well it did, after one of the sheep, who’s two, decided the baby Jesus doll was hers.

Mary wasn’t having it, and after a brief scuffle, the three-year-old busted out a headlock move.

It all went down a few days ago, at a church in Tennessee.

The show went on after parental intervention.