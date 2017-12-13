VIDEO: Walrus babies make their debut at SeaWorld

By Published: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seaworld now has two new babyfaces for guests to visit.

The parks two newest members, Ginger and Aku, are on full display beginning today.

The walrus calves were introduced to each other last month after Aku was rescued from a gold mining dredge off the coast of Alaska. Ginger was born at SeaWorld Orlando this past June and is overjoyed to have a new pal.

In the Wild Arctic habitat, the little ones will be joining friends from several other animal species including, harbor seals, Pacific walruses and beluga whales.

Ginger and Aku can be seen socializing, playing with enrichment toys and interacting with their care staff while in their habitat. The babies will also be bottle fed several times a day.

SeaWorld said Walruses currently face significant threats in the wild including habitat loss due to declining floating sea ice and a dwindling food supply.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s