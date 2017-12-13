VIDEO: Walrus babies make their debut at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seaworld now has two new babyfaces for guests to visit.

The parks two newest members, Ginger and Aku, are on full display beginning today.

The walrus calves were introduced to each other last month after Aku was rescued from a gold mining dredge off the coast of Alaska. Ginger was born at SeaWorld Orlando this past June and is overjoyed to have a new pal.

In the Wild Arctic habitat, the little ones will be joining friends from several other animal species including, harbor seals, Pacific walruses and beluga whales.

Ginger and Aku can be seen socializing, playing with enrichment toys and interacting with their care staff while in their habitat. The babies will also be bottle fed several times a day.

SeaWorld said Walruses currently face significant threats in the wild including habitat loss due to declining floating sea ice and a dwindling food supply.