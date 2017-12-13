Vigil remembers victims of Newtown shooting, all gun violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People are gathering in the Miami Valley and across the nation to remember victims of gun violence as the nation marks the 5th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The Newtown Foundation is leading a nationwide initiative to hold candlelight vigils across the country this week. One of those vigils was held Wednesday night in downtown Dayton, where neighbors heard the story of a local woman with a personal connection to Sandy Hook.

For some attending the vigil, it was about more than prayer and remembrance.

“Seeing this happen in this country is just not acceptable anymore,” said Shannon Dechant.

It’s also a call to action.

“For me, what this means is people coming together to recognize that we have a problem here,” said Caitlin Jacob, one of the speakers.

It’s a problem Jacob is all too familiar with. Her aunt was inside Sandy Hook Elementary School five years ago working as the school librarian.

“Everyone in Newtown also I know experienced this because you knew the kids or you worked with someone at the school or you lived nearby,” Jacob said.

Jacob said her aunt has since become an activist to try to reduce gun violence, telling her story and running for mayor of her town. It’s that kind of action people organizing the vigil hope to inspire.

“We need better gun laws,” said Melissa Rodriguez of Dayton Indivisible for All. “We need to have people that have good background checks.”

Rodriguez encourages people to call their representatives to pass legislation to help lessen the bloodshed.

As the nation looks back on the Newtown shooting five years later, Caitlin Jacob said she hopes people are thinking about what to do moving forward.

“Every time we say, ‘This has to end,'” she said. “But we don’t step up then and do the work necessarily needed to make it end. So I think I want people to think about how many times you’ve said that and then what can we do, what small thing can each one of us do to step up and make their voice heard?”

According to the Newtown Foundation, more than 300 vigils were held in 43 states this time last year. This year, the foundation is hoping to meet its goal of 500 vigils in all 50 states.