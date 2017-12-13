Yellow Springs ready to embrace medical marijuana facility

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Village of Yellow Springs will be the first community in Ohio to start building a medical marijuana cultivation facility.

Cresco Labs will break ground Thursday Morning.

“The more controlled, protected and safe it is, the better for the whole world,” said Dee Rockwood of Yellow Springs.

Rockwood is a supporter of medical marijuana and believes the debate across Ohio is healthy.

Rockwood thinks people try to avoid talking about medical marijuana in general.

“People that aren’t willing to sit down and open their minds, talk about the subject..nothing gets better,” said Rockwood.

Cresco labs CEO Charles Bachtell says they’ve been looking at Ohio’s medical marijuana program for about a year.

They wanted to work with a community that embraced the industry.

“You got to make sure they want it first. We put a huge importance on community relations when we decide where want to be,” said Bachtell.

The Village of Yellow Springs just happened to be the perfect partner for Cresco labs.

“We really did hit it off with Yellow Springs and everybody involved in the process from the very beginning,” said Bachtell.

Bachtell says he understands why people have concerns about this newer advancement in the medical field. He wants to engage Yellow Springs and hopes that Ohio will look at the data coming from his industry.

The feeling hasn’t always been mutual from residents.

“I love this place. It’s my home. I don’t want this here. I don’t care if it’s legal in Ohio,” said one resident at a community meeting earlier in 2017.

Beyond the moral debate – residents in Yellow Springs at Cresco feel this is an opportunity to create jobs.

“There’s no downside to the production of jobs. Whether you put 5 new people or 100 new people to work.” said Rockwood.

“It’s employing a lot of construction workers at the beginning then full-time employees once we are up and running. Especially as we scale and the program matures,” said Bachtell.

Cresco Labs will break ground December 14 at 10:30am.