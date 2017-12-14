1 dead in Butler County fire

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a house fire in Butler County.

The fire was reported at around 7:00 am on Tecumseh Drive in New Miami.

Emergency crews found a 69-year-old man in the front room of the home.

Deputies say the fire appears to have originated in the front of the home but the cause has not yet been determined.

The victim’s name has not been released.

