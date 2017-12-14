Authorities: 2 people shot by co-worker at Ohio McDonald’s

CINCINNATI (WDTN) — Police say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald’s restaurant outside Cincinnati.

Denise Higgins and Jayla Frost were shot by 20-year-old Zachary Allart, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Anderson Township.

Higgins is a manager at the restaurant and the Sheriff’s Office says Frost is Allart’s former girlfriend.

The Sheriff’s Office says Allart put a gun to his head and threatened to kill himself before deputies persuaded him to put the gun down.

Allart has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.