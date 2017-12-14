Bills fan loses wedding ring at snowy Bills game against Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday’s snowy Bills game was one to remember especially for one fan who lost something he is desperately trying to get back – his wedding ring! Now the city of good neighbors is stepping in to help him find it.

Ron and Andrea Dole have been married for almost a year and a half.

“I lose everything else in my life but I’ve never lost my ring before,” said Ron Dole.

Dole says he was at Sunday’s whiteout game against the Colts, sitting in section 124, when he took off his wet gloves. While the Bills celebrated a victory at the end of the game Dole quickly realize he’d lost — his wedding ban. He says he wife wasn’t surprised or upset.

“So, then I was like survival instinct, call my wife. Called her freaking out and she was like oh no it’s not a big deal, we’ll figure something out,” said Dole.

“I was worried that the bills lost and that’s why he was calling because he sounded so upset. He was like oh I lost my ring, I was like oh did the bills win? He’s like yea, I’m like okay we got this,” said Andrea, Dole’s wife.

Dole posted about his ring on his social media pages his status has been shared more than nearly 2,000 times on Facebook.

“I was not ready for this sort of outreach of support from the community so it’s meant a lot, Buffalo really is the city of good neighbors,” said Dole.

“It’s okay you lost your ring because this feels really good, like how awesome buffalo is,” said Andrea.

Dole’s ring is silver and he says he believes it could be in a pile of snow at the stadium.

The couple has received hundreds of messages about a gold wedding ring that was found at a recent bills game, but unfortunately, it’s not Dole’s.

“Apparently you guys are just letting rings go flying at the bills games. Everybody’s losing rings out here,” said Dole.

Dole says he hopes someone may find the ring because the couple can’t afford to replace it right now.

He’s going to look for it again at Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The couple plans to check in with the people who shovel the stadium as well.