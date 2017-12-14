Crews battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple units have been requested to the scene of a house fire in Dayton.

Crews responded to reports of a house fire on S. Garfield St. near E. Third St. around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Fire officials say the house is vacant.

