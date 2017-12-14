HISTORY: first medical marijuana facility breaks ground in Ohio

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The village of Yellow Springs is making Ohio history after breaking ground on the states’ first medical marijuana cultivation facility.

“Yellow Springs was founded on wellness. People came to the Yellow Spring for the healing waters. So, the idea of a wellness company, a health company being here, is a perfect fit, ” said Karen Wintrow the President of the Yellow Springs Village Council.

The feeling is mutual for Cresco Labs co-founder and CEO Charles Bachtell.

“People always ask me about the progressive nature of this community.If that had anything to do with why we chose Yellow Springs. I tell them no!” said Bachtell to a crowd of people that gathered at the ground breaking.

Bachtell says his company didn’t know anything about the history of Yellow Springs.

“When we met with the people of Yellow Springs, It became obvious this was a phenomenal home for us because they wanted to be part of this project,” said Bachtell.

There’s not much time to celebrate.

Bachtell knows all eyes are on him.

“The state needs this program to be successful. They need the operators to be supportive. They need us to create jobs within their community and involve the community with what they are doing,” said Bachtell.

Bachtell told 2 NEWS that Cresco Labs will build a state-of-the-art 50,000 square foot facility.

Construction jobs will be filled quickly.

As for full-time jobs when the facility is complete? That’s not yet known.

“Starting out at about 25 (workers) with the potential growing up at least twice that amount down the line,” said Wintrow.

There’s more land adjacent to where Cresco Labs will start building.

The company hopes to build a processing facility as well. They are even working on an application to dispense.

“They have submitted multiple dispensary licenses in other locations. One is in Dayton. There is the hope that processing would go adjacent to this facility,” said Wintrow.

This is a big first step for Ohio and Bachtell hopes he can engage those who are against his industry.

“There are hundreds of studies. Double blind placebo controlled clinical trials that have been done around the world. That are available and show the the promise of this as a medicine,” said Bachtell.

Cresco Labs says they hope to develop the property within the next 4-months.