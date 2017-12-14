Kentucky lawmaker’s wife wants to replace him

In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, file photo, Kentucky State Rep. Republican Dan Johnson addresses the public from his church regarding sexual assault allegations in Louisville, Ky. Johnson died Wednesday night, Dec. 13, 2017. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings says it was “probably suicide,” and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The wife of a Republican lawmaker in Kentucky who killed himself after accusations he sexually assaulted a teenage girl says she will seek to replace him in the state legislature.

Rebecca Johnson made the announcement in a news release sent to The Associated Press. Dan Johnson killed himself Wednesday night. David Adams, a political operative who worked for Dan Johnson, confirmed Rebecca Johnson’s intentions.

READ MORE: Ky. lawmaker accused of assault dies in apparent suicide

In the release, Rebecca Johnson referred to her husband’s death as a “high-tech lynching based on lies and half-truths.”

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published a story earlier this week detailing accusations that Johnson sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in 2013. Police had investigated the matter but did not file charges. The story prompted police to re-open the investigation.

Dan Johnson had called the accusations “totally false.”

