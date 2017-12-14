Little girl recalls fire that destroyed home

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg family who lost everything they owned in a fire say it was their seven-year-old daughter who alerted them of the blaze.

Four people were hurt and two dogs were killed in the fire. It happened Tuesday at 7am at a home on Pearl Street.

The blaze consumed the entire home – reducing even the Christmas presents to charred rubble and ash.

One of the youngest family members, seven-year-old Reagan, said she had fallen asleep in the living room. When she woke up the room was filled with smoke, and it smelled like something was on fire.

She said she immediately alerted her parents – David and Becky – who gathered up the family and ran outside.

“I had to feel my way to my dad and mom’s bedroom and I woke them up and we had to get out of the house,” Reagan said.

“We ran outside and our house caught on fire and we were scared and my mom went back in and she passed out as soon as she came back outside and my dad tried to get her up and his truck was catching on fire.”

She said her mother went back inside the home, perhaps for the family dogs, but was overcome by the smoke. She’s still in the hospital on a ventilator.

 

 

