Local grocery store picking up the pieces after break-in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A staple grocery in west Dayton is picking up the pieces in the aftermath of a recent break-in.

Thieves destroyed the front door of Estridge Market while trying to get in. Thursday store owners got a new one.

The owner of that grocery store says he’s working to make it harder for thieves to break in again. He says community support is strong and he has no plans on leaving the area.

A construction team worked to install a new door at Estridge Market Thursday morning. The grocery store has been a staple in the community for decades.

The store was broken into early Sunday morning and the thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage trying to get inside.

Amber Harris, who has been shopping at the store since 1968, said she doesn’t understand why it happened.

“For somebody to do something like that, is ridiculous. You’re just messing up something that (benefits) you all your life, so why do it,” Harris said.

There was a 4×4 securing the store’s door, but that wasn’t strong enough. The suspects are believed to have used a car and chain to rip the door off.

Store owner Stand Angel thinks the thieves might have been after the ATM. He said the incident is a setback but he’s going to re-secure the property and keep moving forward.

Angel said, “Most of the customers are pretty upset about it. It’s a neighborhood store. we’ve been here forever, they’ve came in here since they were little kids – it’s like you house, you don’t want to see it tore up or broken into. and that bothers us when things like that happen, too.”

Customers say they’re still trying to understand why the store was targeted.

Daily customer Willie White said, “What dummy would do something like that? This man is too good to us.” White continued, “I come here every day. I need to get a job here because I come here, every day.”

Although they destroyed the door, the thieves didn’t manage to get away with anything. 2 NEWS checked with police Thursday and there was no new information on the investigation.