Local park program named finalist for Governor’s award

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Three projects have been selected by a panel of judges for the 2017 Governor’s Award for Parks and Recreation by Ohio Parks and Recreation Association (OPRA).

The City of Miamisburg’s Pro-ffiti Initiative was selected as a finalist from among the 14 first place award winners.

The initiative seeks to enhance city beautification and mitigate instances of graffiti throughout Miamisburg’s historic downtown, parks and community spaces, the city said in a release Thursday. Officials say the goal is to engage community members through public art pieces and volunteer implementation.

Two projects were completed in 2017, the first being the levee wall painting in Riverfront Park designed by Jes McMillan of the Mosaic Institute.

In September, the department partnered with Miamisburg Middle School students on an installation at the Miamisburg Skate Park. This project entitled “Skate Park Burst” was designed by local middle schooler, Taylor Brueggen.

Overall more than 300 community volunteers helped to complete Miamisburg’s new works of art.

The Governor’s Award for Parks and Recreation recognizes the one park and recreation program or project that has had the most significant impact on quality of life in the preceding year.

The winner will be announced and presented at the OPRA Annual Awards Dinner on January 30, 2018 at the Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky.

