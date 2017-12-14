Man escapes after car crashes into lake

Published:
Police investigate a car that crashed into a lake on S.R. 4 near 444 (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man escaped from a sinking car after crashing into a lake in Dayton.

Officers responded to a call of a car in the water just after midnight Thursday on S.R. 4 near 444.

Police say a man lost control of his car and crashed through a fence before ending up in the water.

The man was able to get out of his car and swim to safety.

Police say the man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A towing company was called to remove the car from the water.

