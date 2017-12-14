Mom of missing 14-year-old Ohio girl charged with filing false report

BARBERTON, OH (WCMH) — Ten days after her daughter was last seen, the mother of a 14-year-old Ohio girl was arrested for allegedly making a false report.

Helena Clay was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of making a false police report, the US Marshals told WJW. No other details about her arrest were immediately released.

Police believe Annalys Clay is with her cousin, 33-year-old Louis Jakab, who is believed to be the father of Clay’s child.

Annalys Clay was last seen with her mother around midnight on December 4. Her mother originally told police that she and her daughter got into a fight while in the car and that she was taken by Jakab. That story has since changed, according to police.

“She claims she went with her daughter and they went to Strongsville to meet her cousin for some unknown reason. And that the three of them drove to a gas station together, the Sheetz gas station in Strongsville. She says she got out of the car to walk inside to get snacks and drinks for everybody and the two of them took off,” Deputy US Marshal Bill Boldin told WEWS.

The US Marshals say Jakab is wanted in eight different jurisdictions on a variety of crimes. He was just released from state prison on October 30 after serving time for forgery and theft. He served time for manslaughter in the past.

The pair was last seen in a 2017 black Audi A3 with an Ohio license plate of HED3844. Those plates were reported stolen from Cleveland.

Jakab is described as being six-foot-four, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with a shaved head and blue eyes. Clay is five-foot-four, weighing 125 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.