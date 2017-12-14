Montgomery County property values on the rise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says property values in the county have increased toward the end of this year.

Keith presented the annual update of this year’s property value adjustments Thursday.

The Auditor says this summer’s adjustment and new construction projects were factored into the final numbers providing a 4 percent increase for businesses and a 6 percent increase in residential property value.

“This is such a big turnaround for Montgomery County,” Keith said. “Four and a half percent doesn’t sound like much but in 2011, we were down 7, and 2014 we were down 4, and so, this is a dramatic turnaround for us, To see an increase in value. just about every community saw an increase in value for residential property owners, that includes Dayton, Trotwood and areas that have been struggling in recent years in the housing market.”

Keith says real estate activity has been the strongest in the southern suburbs of Montgomery County.

The new numbers will set the tax base moving forward for future levies in the county.

