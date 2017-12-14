News photographer shot by deputy files lawsuit

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The photographer who was shot by a Deputy in September has filed a federal lawsuit.

Andy Grimm, the New Carlisle news photographer has filed suit against Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Shaw, the man who actually shot Grimm along with the Board of Clark County Commissioners and the City of New Carlisle.

The suit alleges excessive use of force, assault and battery, emotional distress, and loss of wages.

Grimm, his wife, and KBA News, LLC are all listed as the plaintiffs.

25-year-old Clark County deputy Jacob Shaw was assigned to the Clark County Jail after the shooting of Grimm, who had stopped to take a photograph of a traffic stop. Shaw returned to work on October 21.

In video captured by Shaw’s body camera, you can see the Deputy get out of his car and fire at Grimm. The video is this article has been edited and shows only a portion of the video released by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

2 NEWS has reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for comment but there has not yet been a response.

