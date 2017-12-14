One hospitalized after Franklin County Sheriff Deputy-involved shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a deputy-involved shooting took place in the 2600 block of Patrick Henry Avenue, Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says no deputies were injured in the shooting.

No information has been released on the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the person shot.

