OSHP selects Trooper of the Year at Wapak post

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph M. Nartker has been selected as the 2017 Trooper of the Year at the Wapakoneta Highway Patrol Post.

According to the OSHP, the selection of Trooper Nartker is in recognition of outstanding service during 2017 at the Wapakoneta Post.

The OSHP said in a release Thursday that fellow officers stationed at the Wapakoneta Post chose Trooper Nartker based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Nartker joined the Highway Patrol in 2012 and has served at the Wapakoneta Post.  Originally from Beavercreek, Ohio and a 1998 graduate of Beavercreek High School.  Trooper Nartker served in the US Navy and graduated from City Colleges of Chicago, while stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.  Trooper Nartker also served as a probation officer for the city of Sidney prior to joining the Ohio State Highway Patrol.  Trooper Nartker has earned the Ace Award for recovering stolen vehicles along with awards for physical fitness and safe driving.

Trooper Nartker currently lives in Anna, with his son.

